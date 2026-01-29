Tractor Supply Guides FY26 Below Estimates; Stock Down 6% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, rural lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) initiated its earnings, net sales and comparable store sales guidance for the full-year 2026.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.13 to $2.23 per share on net sales growth of 4 to 6 percent, with comparable store sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.31 per share on revenue growth of 6.29 percent to $16.60 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said its capital plans for 2026 include opening approximately 100 Tractor Supply stores, continuing Project Fusion remodels and garden center transformations, completion of its 11th distribution center and continued investment in store and digital technology.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, TSCO is trading on the Nasdaq at $52.00, down $3.14 or 5.69 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.