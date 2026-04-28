Tractor Supply (BIT:1TSCO) Price Target Decreased by 14.25% to 41.57

The average one-year price target for Tractor Supply (BIT:1TSCO) has been revised to €41.57 / share. This is a decrease of 14.25% from the prior estimate of €48.48 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €32.95 to a high of €54.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.30% from the latest reported closing price of €33.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,213 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tractor Supply. This is an decrease of 674 owner(s) or 35.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TSCO is 0.15%, an increase of 27.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.75% to 510,287K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 24,279K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,376K shares , representing an increase of 3.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TSCO by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 22,652K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,932K shares , representing a decrease of 14.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TSCO by 89.11% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 17,434K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,727K shares , representing an increase of 15.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TSCO by 87.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,874K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,689K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TSCO by 13.90% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 15,157K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,821K shares , representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TSCO by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.