Tractor Supply Advances Expansion Plans, Introduces Its 2400th Store

Tractor Supply Company TSCO is benefiting from its Life Out Here Strategy, ‘ONETractor’ Strategy, Neighbor’s Club membership program and healthy product demand. The company’s growth initiatives and store openings bode well.



In a latest update, the company has touched a significant milestone by inaugurating its 2,400th store location in Aiken, SC. This outlet is among the four locations to host a gala opening within the first two weeks of 2026, underscoring its expansion plans to open 100 stores by the end of the year.



The Aiken store is located at 1063 Show Jump Circle on the north side of town, featuring a 3,000-square-foot Garden Center and complements an existing Tractor Supply location. Aiken is widely known for its rich equestrian heritage, offering horse enthusiasts abundant opportunities to raise, ride, train and shop for the entire things equine in the heart of Thoroughbred Country.

What’s More for TSCO?

Tractor Supply has been gaining from consistent market share expansion and positive customer trends. In addition, the company benefits from the execution of the everyday low-price strategy. Tractor Supply is focused on its Life Out Here lifestyle assortment and convenient shopping format to attract customers and expand market share. The strategy is essentially based on five key pillars, which include customers, digitization, execution, team members and total shareholder return.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company's launch of PetRx, integrated through the acquisition of Allivet, marks a strategic step forward in expanding its pet care offerings. The platform offers customers a convenient and affordable solution for prescription pet medications, directly aligned with Tractor Supply’s core customer base. With PetRx now live on the website and mobile app, supported by in-store signage, staff training and tie-ins with the Neighbor’s Club loyalty program, the initiative is positioned to drive recurring revenues and strengthen customer loyalty.



However, shares of this retail farm and ranch store chain have lost 8.7% against the industry’s 5.9% growth in the past three months.

