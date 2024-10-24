Tractor Supply to acquire Allivet, terms undisclosed

Tractor Supply (TSCO) announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Allivet, a privately held online pet pharmacy. This acquisition will also allow the company to introduce a pet and animal pharmacy solution for its 37M Neighbor’s Club members. The company anticipates leveraging its store footprint and digital offerings to expand Allivet’s reach and sales opportunity. For the last several years, Allivet’s PetRx platform has been a partner with Tractor Supply to offer digital pet pharmacy service under the Tractor Supply brand. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close in Tractor Supply’s fiscal first quarter of 2025. The deal is an all-cash transaction that Tractor Supply anticipates financing through its balance sheet.

