Tracking ESG in your ETFs? Then Consider TrackInsight Global View

Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) data has increasingly become an important resource for investors seeking performance indicators, as well as for public companies trying to increase operational efficiency, manage reputational risk and decrease resource dependency.

Knowing ESG data is essential for their clients, TrackInsight™, the world’s first Exchange-Traded Funds analysis platform, has launched a new ESG stream of data and analytics within its’ Global View platform. Global View provides daily updates, performance data, flow data and ratings on more than 6,200 ETFs listed worldwide, aiding both institutional and private investors to make smarter investing decisions. This addition to the product provides ESG transparency to the global universe of ETFs.

The astonishing pace of adoption for ESG ETFs is being driven by both government and regulatory initiatives and strong demand from institutional and retail investors. This new data set will provide a valuable resource for North American investors who want to navigate the ever-expanding range of ESG ETFs and select those that best meet the investment objectives of their company and clients. Jean-René Giraud, Founder and CEO, TrackInsight

With Global View, investors now have the transparency needed to rapidly construct portfolios of ETFs based on their desired ESG characteristics, and therefore make more informed decisions before investing in an ETF.

Additionally, investors can now analyze and benchmark the ESG risks of ETFs against 18 ESG risk sectors including Water, Green Bonds, Clean Tech, Human Rights, Tobacco and more. Investors can also quickly compare ETFs using an aggregate rating score that analyses the exposure of the ETF to the common ESG risk factors.

ESG reporting is coming to the forefront with each passing day. With ESG data influencing investment decisions and fund selection choices, it has become an essential part of constructing the modern portfolio.

TrackInsight™ Global View is available to North American customers through Nasdaq’s Quandl platform, which provides a robust source of core and alternative data, and also offers Nasdaq Cloud Data Service via its storefront.

For more information on TrackInsight™ Global View, please visit: www.TrackInsight.com/Global-View

For more information on Nasdaq Quandl, please visit: www.Quandl.com/publishers/NDAQ

