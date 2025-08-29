Tracfone Offers Cheap Unlimited Plan: Verizon's Ploy to Woo Customers?

In a concerted effort to woo customers with an affordable and reliable 5G network connectivity, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ has launched Tracfone Freedom with its leading prepaid brand, Tracfone Wireless. Offering unlimited talk time, text and data for $45 per month with Auto-pay, Tracfone Freedom is the first-ever unlimited mobile plan from the stable of Tracfone Wireless. Leveraging Verizon’s 5G network, it provides enhanced protection features with built-in spam and fraud protection without any long-term contracts or credit checks.



Tracfone Wireless has carved a niche with quality no-contract wireless solutions for value-conscious consumers. Tracfone Freedom, available exclusively at tracfone.com in 3, 6 and 12-month variants, is part of an ongoing endeavor by Tracfone Wireless to better serve its customers. With international connectivity for calling, texting and roaming in Canada & Mexico and an additional 10% discount for military members and veterans who qualify, it offers an enticing wireless plan that is hard to resist.



Verizon offers various mix-and-match pricing plans in both wireless and home broadband that have undeniably led to solid customer additions. The company plans to accelerate the availability of its 5G Ultra Wideband network across the country. Verizon is building the entire network infrastructure and ecosystem to provide the most amazing 5G experience to customers. It continues to deploy Home Internet service in select cities, where users can experience a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps. It is also expanding 5G Business Internet service that offers an alternative to cable broadband.

Other Carriers Offering Unlimited Plan

In June 2025, AT&T, Inc. T launched new wireless plans with enticing features tailored for people aged 55 and above. By opting for the plan, customers can get one line for $40/month or two lines for $35/month. The plan includes unlimited talk, text and data. The services are available in the United States, Mexico and Canada. It also includes 10Gb of hotspot data. To cater to seniors who rely on connectivity for multiple use cases, such as communication, browsing and streaming, AT&T is offering a bundled Internet plan. The plan includes two wireless lines + AT&T Internet 300 or AT&T Internet Air for $99/month.



T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS offers unlimited talk and text at $40 per month with Autopay for its basic mobile plan. With a 5-year price guarantee, it offers 15GB of premium data. T-Mobile also offers $45 per month pack, which includes unlimited 5G with 50GB of premium data, along with the basic pack features. The $60 per month pack includes all these features in addition to unlimited talk and text to and from the United States, Mexico & Canada and unlimited international texting to more than 215 countries from the United States.

VZ’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Verizon has gained 5.1% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 21.9%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Verizon trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 1.32, below the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Verizon’s earnings for 2025 has increased marginally over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Verizon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AT&T Inc. (T) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.