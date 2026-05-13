TQQQ vs. QLD: Which Leveraged ETF Offers Better Tech Returns?

Key Points

ProShares Ultra QQQ provides 2x daily leverage while ProShares UltraPro QQQ offers 3x daily leverage on the same underlying tech-heavy index.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ has experienced a significantly deeper maximum drawdown of 81.80% compared to the 63.80% seen by ProShares Ultra QQQ.

Both funds charge high expense ratios near 1.00% and utilize a daily leverage reset quirk that affects long-term performance.

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ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEMKT:QLD) offers 2x daily leverage on the Nasdaq-100, while ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) seeks 3x results, providing a choice between magnified returns and heightened drawdown risk.

Investors seeking leveraged tech exposure often weigh the 2x exposure of QLD against the 3x daily targets of TQQQ. While both track the same underlying index, they serve different risk profiles, targeting aggressive traders rather than long-term buy-and-hold investors. These funds are designed specifically for tactical short-term moves.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric TQQQ QLD Issuer ProShares ProShares Expense ratio 0.82% 0.95% 1-yr return (as of May 12, 2026) 128% 81% Dividend yield 0.40% 0.13% Beta 3.67 2.44 AUM $36.0 billion $13.4 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric TQQQ QLD Max drawdown (5 yr) (81.80%) (63.80%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $3,487 $3,208

What's inside

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEMKT:QLD) focuses heavily on technology at around 50% of the portfolio, followed by communication services at 15%, and consumer discretionary at 13%. It currently holds 101 positions, and its largest positions include ProShares Genius Mny Mkt ETF (NYSEMKT:IQMM) at 9.56%, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 5.64%, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 4.64%. This fund was launched in 2006 and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.12 per share. It utilizes a daily leverage reset, meaning its 2x target applies only to single-day returns and may deviate significantly over longer periods.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) has similar sector weightings as QLD, and is 101 holdings include ProShares Genius Mny Mkt ETF (NYSEMKT:IQMM) at 23%, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) at 3%, and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at 2%. This fund was launched in 2010 and paid $0.32 per share over the trailing 12 months. Like its counterpart, it incorporates a daily leverage reset, which can lead to performance drag during volatile, sideways markets where the index finishes flat but the fund loses value.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Most ETFs are designed for patient, long-term investors. QLD and TQQQ are emphatically not. These are leveraged funds that use derivatives and daily swaps to deliver multiplied versions of the Nasdaq-100's daily returns. QLD targets twice the index's daily move, TQQQ targets three times. That machinery is expensive to operate, which is why both funds charge fees far above what any standard index ETF would. The cost of maintaining daily leverage through options and swap agreements is real and ongoing.

The critical word is "daily." Both funds reset their leverage every single day, which means returns over weeks or months can diverge dramatically from simple math. In volatile or choppy markets, this daily reset quietly erodes value even when the underlying index ends roughly flat, in a phenomenon known as volatility decay.

Between the two, TQQQ's extra leverage means steeper gains in strong uptrends and sharper losses when markets turn. QLD's 2x exposure is the less extreme option, but neither ETF belongs in a long-term portfolio. Both are tools for sophisticated short-term traders who understand exactly what they own. For Nasdaq exposure without the risk, a straightforward fund like QQQ remains the far more sensible choice.

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Sara Appino has positions in Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.