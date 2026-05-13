Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares UltraPro QQQ, where 17,950,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of TQQQ, in morning trading today Proshares Genius Money Market ETF is trading flat, and Nvidia is higher by about 1.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the AUGZ ETF, which lost 660,000 of its units, representing a 39.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: TQQQ, AUGZ: Big ETF Outflows

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