TPR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.24, changing hands as low as $38.87 per share. Tapestry Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPR's low point in its 52 week range is $25.99 per share, with $48.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.98. The TPR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

