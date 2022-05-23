TPI Composites Names Ryan Miller As New CFO

(RTTNews) - TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), a wind turbine blade maker, said on Monday that it has named Ryan Miller as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from May 23.

On December 13, 2021, the company had appointed its Chief Accounting Officer Adan Gossar as interim CFO with effect from December 16, 2021, following resignation of the then finance chief Bryan Schumaker.

Prior to joining TPI, Ryan served in various financial and investor relations roles at Rockwell Collins and Collins Aerospace from 2002 to 2022. Most recently he worked as the Vice President & CFO of the Avionics Division of Collins Aerospace, from 2018 to 2022.

