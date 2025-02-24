TPI Composites Celebrates Production of 100,000th Wind Blade, Marking Two Decades of Innovation in Wind Energy

TPI Composites celebrates producing its 100,000th wind blade, highlighting its commitment to wind energy innovation and sustainability.

TPI Composites, Inc. announced it has produced its 100,000th wind blade since 2001, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to advancing the wind energy sector. This achievement highlights the company’s dedication to innovation and high-quality manufacturing in response to the industry's evolving needs. CEO Bill Siwek expressed pride in the company's global team and the trust from customers, emphasizing their commitment to providing sustainable energy solutions. TPI, headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, operates factories in multiple countries and plays a crucial role in facilitating the growth of clean electricity generation through wind turbines.

Potential Positives

TPI Composites achieved a major milestone by producing its 100,000th wind blade, highlighting its significant role in the growth of the wind energy sector.

This achievement demonstrates TPI's continuous innovation and commitment to high-quality manufacturing in the renewable energy market.

The production of these blades contributes to clean electricity generation, reinforcing TPI's position as a key player in promoting sustainable energy solutions.

The company's global manufacturing capabilities and strategic partnerships with leading OEMs strengthen its market presence and operational effectiveness in the wind industry.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

What milestone did TPI Composites recently achieve?

TPI Composites announced the production of its 100,000th wind blade since its inception in 2001.

How has TPI contributed to the wind energy market?

TPI Composites has been a leader in wind blade technology, producing high-quality and reliable blades for the industry.

Where is TPI Composites headquartered?

TPI Composites is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, with manufacturing facilities in multiple countries.

What is TPI's commitment to sustainability?

TPI is focused on delivering innovative solutions to support the sustainable generation of wind energy and decarbonization efforts.

Who is the President and CEO of TPI Composites?

Bill Siwek is the President and CEO of TPI Composites, expressing pride in the company’s recent achievements.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (TPI) (Nasdaq: TPIC), a leading manufacturer of composite blades for the wind energy market, today announced it has reached a significant milestone: the production of its 100,000th wind blade since 2001.





This achievement underscores TPI’s commitment to driving the growth of wind energy through the manufacturing of high-quality, reliable blades. Over the past two decades, TPI has been at the forefront of wind blade technology, continuously innovating to meet the evolving needs of its customers and the industry.





“We are incredibly proud to celebrate this milestone,” said Bill Siwek, President and CEO of TPI Composites. “It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our global team, as well as the trust our customers have placed in us. We remain committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that enable the efficient and sustainable generation of wind energy.”





TPI’s advanced manufacturing processes and global footprint have enabled it to play a key role in the expansion of wind energy across the globe. The company’s blades are used in wind turbines that generate clean electricity, contributing to a more sustainable energy future.







About TPI Composites, Inc.







TPI Composites, Inc. is a global company focused on innovative and sustainable solutions to decarbonize and electrify the world. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind market. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., Mexico, Türkiye and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany and global service training centers in the U.S. and Spain.







Investor Relations







480-315-8742







Investors@TPIComposites.com





