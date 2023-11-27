TPI Composites Appoints Charles Stroo As COO

(RTTNews) - TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) announced on Monday that Charles (Chuck) Stroo has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, Wind, effective from November 27, 2023.

Chuck will take charge of TPI's global wind manufacturing operations.

Chuck has previously worked in multiple, global operational positions at Collins Aerospace, where he served as Vice President of Power & Controls Operations.

Bill Siwek, TPI's CEO said, "We are thrilled to have Chuck join the TPI executive team. Chuck's broad-based, global operational background will help us continue to focus on operating our business efficiently in a challenging macro environment and position TPI for long-term, profitable growth."

