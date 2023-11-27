News & Insights

Markets
TPIC

TPI Composites Appoints Charles Stroo As COO

November 27, 2023 — 03:26 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC) announced on Monday that Charles (Chuck) Stroo has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, Wind, effective from November 27, 2023.

Chuck will take charge of TPI's global wind manufacturing operations.

Chuck has previously worked in multiple, global operational positions at Collins Aerospace, where he served as Vice President of Power & Controls Operations.

Bill Siwek, TPI's CEO said, "We are thrilled to have Chuck join the TPI executive team. Chuck's broad-based, global operational background will help us continue to focus on operating our business efficiently in a challenging macro environment and position TPI for long-term, profitable growth."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.