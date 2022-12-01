TPH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc (Symbol: TPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.76, changing hands as high as $19.11 per share. Tri Pointe Homes Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TPH's low point in its 52 week range is $14.59 per share, with $28.285 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.98.
Also see: Funds Holding RM
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding REXX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SOND
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.