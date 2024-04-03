TPG To Acquire Classic Collision

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, TPG Inc. (TPG) announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Classic Collision, a major multi-site operator in collision repair.

The company stated that the management team of Classic Collision will continue to be involved in the company.

Details of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is anticipated to be finalized in the second quarter of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.