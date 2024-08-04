News & Insights

Markets

TPG Telecom In Talks With Vocus Group For Potential Fibre Network Sale

August 04, 2024 — 09:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Responding to a media report, TPG Telecom Limited (TPG.AX) has confirmed that it is in discussions with Vocus Group regarding a potential sale of its fibre network.

On August 4, 2024, the Australian Financial Review reported that TPG Telecom is negotiating with Vocus Group over a possible sale of its fibre network.

At the Annual General Meeting held on May 3, 2024, TPG reiterated its previous statements about continuing to explore value-optimizing options for its fixed infrastructure assets as part of a strategic review. TPG and Vocus Group have engaged in non-exclusive discussions as part of this review process.

It is important for securityholders to note that discussions between TPG and Vocus Group in 2023 did not result in a transaction, and there is no guarantee that the current discussions will lead to a deal, TPG Telecom said in a statement.

TPG noted that it will provide updates to the market in line with its continuous disclosure obligations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.