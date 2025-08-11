TPG Operating Group II To Offer Sr. Notes

(RTTNews) - TPG Inc. (TPG), an alternative asset management firm, Monday said TPG Operating Group II, L.P., an indirect subsidiary of TPG, intends to publicly offer senior notes due 2036.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay debts and for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

