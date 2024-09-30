News & Insights

Markets
TPG

TPG Invests In Creative Planning - Quick Facts

September 30, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Creative Planning, an independent wealth management firm, announced that TPG (TPG) has made a substantial minority investment in the company. TPG is investing through TPG Capital. TPG Capital joins existing investor General Atlantic, who made a minority investment in 2020. Creative Planning CEO, Peter Mallouk, will maintain a majority stake.

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $375 billion in combined assets under management.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.