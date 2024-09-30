TPG Invests In Creative Planning - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Creative Planning, an independent wealth management firm, announced that TPG (TPG) has made a substantial minority investment in the company. TPG is investing through TPG Capital. TPG Capital joins existing investor General Atlantic, who made a minority investment in 2020. Creative Planning CEO, Peter Mallouk, will maintain a majority stake.

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning and its affiliates have more than $375 billion in combined assets under management.

