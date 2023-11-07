News & Insights

TPG Inc. Q3 Fee-related Profit Rises

November 07, 2023 — 08:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - TPG Inc. (TPG) reported GAAP net income attributable to TPG of $15 million for the third quarter compared to $37 million, prior year. The company posted a net loss per share of Class A common stock was $0.09 compared to profit of $0.09. Fee-related earnings was $156 million, an increase of 29% year-over-year. Fee-related earnings per Class A common stock was $0.50 compared to $0.41. After-tax distributable earnings per share of Class A common stock was $0.56 compared to $0.26.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.36, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total revenues were $160.35 million compared to $561.12 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $298.75 million in revenue.

Total AUM was $136 billion, up 1% in the last twelve months. Cash and cash equivalents were $647 million at the end of third quarter.

TPG has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A common stock to holders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2023, payable on December 1, 2023.

