Tpg Gp A Cuts Stake in Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Fintel reports that Tpg Gp A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.83MM shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK). This represents 15.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 37.75MM shares and 16.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.74% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.55% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cushman & Wakefield is $17.67. The forecasts range from a low of $14.39 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 23.55% from its latest reported closing price of $14.30.

The projected annual revenue for Cushman & Wakefield is $7,460MM, a decrease of 27.87%. The projected annual EPS is $1.94, an increase of 39.56%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 485 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cushman & Wakefield. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWK is 0.18%, a decrease of 22.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 219,980K shares. The put/call ratio of CWK is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 10,464K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 10,458K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,466K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 8,558K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,313K shares, representing an increase of 61.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 40.78% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 7,550K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,626K shares, representing a decrease of 14.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 28.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,659K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,025K shares, representing an increase of 9.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 14.40% over the last quarter.

Cushman & Wakefield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

