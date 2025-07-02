TPG Completes Acquisition Of Peppertree, Launches $7.8 Bln TPG Peppertree Strategy

(RTTNews) - TPG Inc. (TPG), a global alternative asset management firm, has completed its acquisition of Peppertree Capital Management.

The transaction introduces a new $7.8 billion strategy centered on wireless communications towers and critical infrastructure assets, expanding TPG's footprint in the digital infrastructure sector.

The integrated platform, now operating as TPG Peppertree, will continue to be led by Co-Managing Partners Howard Mandel and Ryan Lepene. This strategic addition delivers immediate scale in a high-growth vertical and aligns with long-term trends in connectivity and network expansion.

TPG now manages $258 billion in assets across its global investment platforms. CEO Jon Winkelried noted that Peppertree's established focus strengthens TPG's position in a sector benefiting from strong secular tailwinds. He highlighted the value-creation potential through shared expertise and synergy.

Mandel and Lepene stated that TPG's scale and alternative investment capabilities enhance their ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the evolving communications infrastructure landscape. Together, they aim to accelerate growth through new and existing investment strategies.

Wednesday, TPG closed at $53.67, or 1.57% higher on the NasdaqGS.

