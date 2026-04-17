TPG (BIT:1TPG) Price Target Decreased by 15.60% to 49.41

The average one-year price target for TPG (BIT:1TPG) has been revised to €49.41 / share. This is a decrease of 15.60% from the prior estimate of €58.55 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €34.37 to a high of €68.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.27% from the latest reported closing price of €36.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPG. This is an decrease of 307 owner(s) or 46.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TPG is 0.21%, an increase of 11.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.24% to 130,655K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 12,187K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,568K shares , representing an increase of 70.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TPG by 306.99% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,735K shares representing 7.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,682K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TPG by 8.37% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,266K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,400K shares , representing a decrease of 12.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TPG by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 8,792K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,803K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TPG by 1.87% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 4,930K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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