TPC Consolidated Expands in Renewable Energy Sector

TPC Consolidated Limited has successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, indicating solid support from its shareholders. The company, known for its CovaU energy retailing business, is focused on expanding its presence in the renewable energy market across Australia. This strategic expansion aims to cater to the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

