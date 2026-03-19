TPB Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/20/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/20/26, Turning Point Brands Inc (Symbol: TPB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 4/10/26. As a percentage of TPB's recent stock price of $87.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TPB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPB's low point in its 52 week range is $51.4814 per share, with $146.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $87.73.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TPB makes up 2.63% of the Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (Symbol: MGMT) which is trading lower by about 1.1% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding TPB).

In Thursday trading, Turning Point Brands Inc shares are currently down about 1.9% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.