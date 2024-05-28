TP ICAP Executes Share Buyback Program

TP ICap (GB:TCAP) has released an update.

TP ICAP Group PLC has bought back 70,000 of its own shares, to be held in treasury, with the transaction conducted through their broker Peel Hunt LLP on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 209.0 to 210.5 pence per share, with an average price of 209.2 pence. This buyback affects the company’s issued share capital and total voting rights, which shareholders use for notification of interest changes under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

For further insights into GB:TCAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.