TP ICAP Executes Share Buyback Program

May 28, 2024 — 02:43 am EDT

TP ICap (GB:TCAP) has released an update.

TP ICAP Group PLC has bought back 70,000 of its own shares, to be held in treasury, with the transaction conducted through their broker Peel Hunt LLP on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were purchased at prices ranging from 209.0 to 210.5 pence per share, with an average price of 209.2 pence. This buyback affects the company’s issued share capital and total voting rights, which shareholders use for notification of interest changes under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

