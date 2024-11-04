News & Insights

Stocks

TP ICAP Executes Share Buyback on London Exchange

November 04, 2024 — 02:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TP ICap (GB:TCAP) has released an update.

TP ICAP Group PLC has acquired 40,000 of its own shares to hold in treasury, at a consistent price of 224.50 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program, reflecting a strategic effort to manage its capital structure and shareholder interests. The total issued ordinary share capital now stands at 795,390,932 shares, with 37,263,036 held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:TCAP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.