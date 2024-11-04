TP ICAP Executes Share Buyback on London Exchange

TP ICap (GB:TCAP) has released an update.

TP ICAP Group PLC has acquired 40,000 of its own shares to hold in treasury, at a consistent price of 224.50 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of the company’s ongoing share buyback program, reflecting a strategic effort to manage its capital structure and shareholder interests. The total issued ordinary share capital now stands at 795,390,932 shares, with 37,263,036 held in treasury.

