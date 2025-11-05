Markets

TP Group Q3 Revenues Down, But 4% On LFL Basis

November 05, 2025 — 01:03 pm EST

(RTTNews) - TP Group (TLPFF.PK, TEP.PA) Wednesday reported third-quarter revenues of 2.51 billion euros, down from 2.52 billion euros last year.

On a like-for-like basis, third quarter revenues were up 3.9%.

Revenues for the nine-month period were 7.62 billion euros, up from 7.60 billion euros last year.

Daniel Julien, CEO of TP Group, said: "The third quarter of 2025 has broadly proved consistent with the first half of the year. It demonstrated the resilience of LanguageLine Solutions in a highly challenging business environment for interpretation activities in the US. The fourth quarter of the year is typically the most significant in terms of revenue, and this year is being impacted by a combination of environmental and political factors generating headwinds across several markets. In this context, we are fully focused on making sure we deliver the adjusted 2025 objectives and our long-term Future Forward strategy."

Looking forward, TP updated its 2025 outlook and now expects group LFL revenue growth between 1.0% and 2.0%, compared to prior estimate of the lower end of the 2% to 4% range.

