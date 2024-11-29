Toyota’s Financial Statements Reflect First Half Performance

Toyota Motor (JP:7203) has released an update.

Toyota Motor Corporation has released its unaudited financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2024, aligning with its previous filings in the Japanese market. This report, prepared in accordance with IFRS, provides investors with insights into the company’s financial health and performance during the first half of the fiscal year.

