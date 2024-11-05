Toyota’s Aggressive Share Buyback Strategy

Toyota Motor (JP:7203) has released an update.

Toyota Motor Corporation has repurchased over 21.5 million shares of its common stock in October, with the total purchase price reaching approximately JPY 56 billion. This move is part of a broader strategy to buy back up to 530 million shares, highlighting Toyota’s confidence in its financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders. As of the end of October, Toyota has repurchased 341 million shares, amounting to over JPY 940 billion in value.

