Markets

Toyota Unveils Scion 01 Concept

November 04, 2025 — 09:01 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TM), Tuesday announced the Scion 01 Concept, a new off-road vehicle designed for adventure lovers, showcasing the company's creativity and engineering skill.

Powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid engine producing over 300 horsepower, it offers strong performance and an exclusive Silent Mode for quiet, all-electric trail rides.

The Scion 01 can handle high-speed racing, rocky trails, and tough terrain with its advanced suspension and balanced design. It also includes a race-ready, FIA-compliant safety cage and durable Toyota components for extreme conditions.

Created by Toyota's CALTY design team in the U.S., the concept blends performance, efficiency, and craftsmanship. It will debut at the 2025 SEMA Show, highlighting Toyota's vision of sustainable, high-performance adventure vehicles.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.