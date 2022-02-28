Toyota To Shut Down All Production Lines In Japan Amid Supplier System Outage

(RTTNews) - Japanese Automaker Toyota Motor Corp. (TM) is set to shut all their plants in Japan from Tuesday following a computer system glitch suffered at one of its domestic suppliers in a cyberattack, according to local media reports.

The automaker will temporarily shut down all production at 28 production lines in 14 factories in the country. The supplier, Kojima Industries Corp., suspects it may have been hit by a cyberattack. The supplier makes metal, plastic and electronic components.

Toyota was already hit by chip shortages and COVID-19-related disruptions since January and was expecting to grind back to full production soon.

This shut down comes at a time when the automaker was looking to ramp up production and make up for lost production to meet the soaring demand for cars.

