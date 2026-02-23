Toyota Partners With Treehouse To Simplify Home EV Charger Installation

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor North America (TM) Monday said it has partnered with Treehouse to simplify the home electric vehicle charger purchase and installation process for Toyota and Lexus customers.

Treehouse will provide an end-to-end installation service for Level 2 home charging, handling project design, permitting and installation through licensed electricians. Customers can receive installation quotes within 48 hours using Treehouse's virtual scoping technology and complete installation with a single home visit.

All 2026 and newer Toyota and Lexus battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles will include a dual-voltage 120V/240V home charging cable capable of Level 1 and Level 2 charging. Customers can also opt for a hardwired Level 2 charger available through Treehouse.

Toyota said the partnership aims to improve the ownership experience as EV adoption grows and home charging becomes increasingly important.

The collaboration is intended to streamline installation, reduce complexity and help accelerate adoption of electrified vehicles across the U.S.

