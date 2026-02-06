Markets

Toyota Motor To Appoint Kenta Kon As CEO

February 06, 2026 — 09:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), Friday announced that Kenta Kon, Operating Officer, will assume the position of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2026, focusing more on internal company management.

Meanwhile, Koji Sato, President and Member of the Board of Directors, will assume the position of Vice Chairman and the newly established role of Chief Industry Officer.

The changes in executive structure is intended to accelerate management decision-making in response to changes in the internal and external environment.

