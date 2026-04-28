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Toyota Industries FY26 Profit Declines

April 28, 2026 — 12:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Toyota Industries (TAH.F, 6201.T) reported fiscal 2026 profit attributable to owners of the parent of 223.8 billion yen, down 14.7% from last year. Earnings per share was 744.75 yen compared to 856.96 yen. Operating profit was 137.0 billion yen, down 38.2%.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, net sales were 4.37 trillion yen, up 7.0% from last year.

The company noted that no forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 is disclosed.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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