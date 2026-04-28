Toyota Industries FY26 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Toyota Industries (TAH.F, 6201.T) reported fiscal 2026 profit attributable to owners of the parent of 223.8 billion yen, down 14.7% from last year. Earnings per share was 744.75 yen compared to 856.96 yen. Operating profit was 137.0 billion yen, down 38.2%.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, net sales were 4.37 trillion yen, up 7.0% from last year.

The company noted that no forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2027 is disclosed.

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