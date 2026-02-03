Markets

Toyota Industries Earnings Fall; Guides FY26

February 03, 2026 — 12:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Toyota Industries Corp. (TYIDF, TYIDF, 6201.T), a Japanese manufacturer, on Tuesday reported lower net income despite increased net sales in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, profit attributable to owners of the parent declined 24.7 percent to 186.99 billion yen from 248.38 billion yen in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 808.11 yen versus 622.29 yen last year.

Operating profit declined 52.5 percent to 85.98 billion yen from 180.95 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 3.17 trillion yen from 3.02 trillion yen in the previous year.

Further, the company expected the fiscal year 2026 ending March 31, 2026, net sales to be at 4 trillion yen, representing a decrease of 2.1% from the previous fiscal year.

Operating profit for the fiscal year 2026 is expected to be 100 billion yen, a decrease of 54.9%.

Fiscal year 2026 profit attributable to the owners of the parent is anticipated to be 190 billion yen, a decrease of 27.6% from the previous fiscal year.

Basic earnings per share is anticipated to be 632.34 yen for the fiscal year 2026.

Toyota Industries is currently trading 2.30% lesser at JPY 19,350 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

