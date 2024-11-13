News & Insights

Stocks

Toyo Engineering Sees Mixed Financial Performance in 2024

November 13, 2024 — 09:53 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Toyo Engineering Corporation (JP:6330) has released an update.

Toyo Engineering Corporation reported a modest increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, despite significant declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company maintained a stable financial position with a slight improvement in its capital adequacy ratio. Looking ahead, Toyo forecasts a small growth in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 2025, although profit margins are expected to remain under pressure.

For further insights into JP:6330 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.