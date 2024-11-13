Toyo Engineering Sees Mixed Financial Performance in 2024

Toyo Engineering Corporation (JP:6330) has released an update.

Toyo Engineering Corporation reported a modest increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, despite significant declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the previous year. The company maintained a stable financial position with a slight improvement in its capital adequacy ratio. Looking ahead, Toyo forecasts a small growth in net sales for the fiscal year ending March 2025, although profit margins are expected to remain under pressure.

