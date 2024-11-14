Toyo Denki Seizo Projects Growth Amid Profit Challenges

TOYO ELECTRIC MFG CO LTD (JP:6505) has released an update.

Toyo Denki Seizo K.K. reported a significant increase in net sales by 22.7% for the three months ending August 2024, although profits attributable to owners of the parent fell by 34.4%. The company forecasts continued growth in net sales and profits for the fiscal year ending May 2025, indicating a positive outlook despite current profit challenges.

