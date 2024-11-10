Toyo Construction Revises Financial Forecast Amid Challenges

Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. (JP:1890) has released an update.

Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year financial forecast, anticipating a decrease in net sales by 8 billion yen due to lower-than-expected domestic civil engineering orders and disruptions from a typhoon in the Philippines. Despite these challenges, the company expects profitability improvements through strategic cost reductions and efficient project management. Additionally, Toyo Construction forecasts a significant increase in order receipts for domestic architecture projects.

