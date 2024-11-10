News & Insights

Stocks

Toyo Construction Revises Financial Forecast Amid Challenges

November 10, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. (JP:1890) has released an update.

Toyo Construction Co., Ltd. has revised its full-year financial forecast, anticipating a decrease in net sales by 8 billion yen due to lower-than-expected domestic civil engineering orders and disruptions from a typhoon in the Philippines. Despite these challenges, the company expects profitability improvements through strategic cost reductions and efficient project management. Additionally, Toyo Construction forecasts a significant increase in order receipts for domestic architecture projects.

For further insights into JP:1890 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.