Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Symbol: TSEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.82, changing hands as high as $43.94 per share. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSEM's low point in its 52 week range is $39.72 per share, with $49.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.69.

