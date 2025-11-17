Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Price Target Increased by 32.04% to 94.59

The average one-year price target for Tower Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:TSEM) has been revised to $94.59 / share. This is an increase of 32.04% from the prior estimate of $71.64 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $45.84 to a high of $141.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.71% from the latest reported closing price of $99.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 401 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tower Semiconductor. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSEM is 0.47%, an increase of 33.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.20% to 82,667K shares. The put/call ratio of TSEM is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Senvest Management holds 5,602K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,129K shares , representing a decrease of 45.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 5,396K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,631K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,870K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,662K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 2,978K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,778K shares , representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 62.16% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,824K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,316K shares , representing a decrease of 123.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 36.44% over the last quarter.

