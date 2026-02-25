Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Price Target Increased by 13.39% to 143.96

The average one-year price target for Tower Semiconductor (NasdaqGS:TSEM) has been revised to $143.96 / share. This is an increase of 13.39% from the prior estimate of $126.96 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.24% from the latest reported closing price of $126.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 417 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tower Semiconductor. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 4.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TSEM is 0.38%, an increase of 18.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.87% to 80,015K shares. The put/call ratio of TSEM is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 4,823K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,396K shares , representing a decrease of 11.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 23.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,682K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 96.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 5,337.99% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 3,972K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,602K shares , representing a decrease of 41.05%.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,830K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 10.19% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 3,003K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,978K shares , representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TSEM by 30.77% over the last quarter.

