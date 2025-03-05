Tower Semiconductor to Showcase Advanced Power Management Solutions at APEC 2025

Tower Semiconductor will showcase advanced power management solutions for automotive, AI, and data center applications at APEC 2025.

Tower Semiconductor has announced its participation in the 2025 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) scheduled for March 17-19 in Atlanta, Georgia. The company will showcase its advanced power management technology, particularly focusing on a new 300mm 65nm BCD solution aimed at meeting the demands of Automotive, AI, Mobile PMIC, and Data Center power applications. Tower's platforms, including 0.18μm and 65nm BCD technologies, are designed to enhance power efficiency across various applications like battery management and driver ICs. A presentation by Dr. Mete Erturk on Tower's BCD technology offerings is scheduled for March 19. Additionally, Tower operates multiple semiconductor facilities and aims to deliver innovative, customizable process platforms while emphasizing sustainability and partnerships in the industry.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced its participation in the upcoming 2025 Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC), taking place March 17–19 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Company will highlight its cutting-edge power management technology platform with its high-efficiency power conversion capabilities including the latest 300mm 65nm 3.3V-based BCD solution, designed to meet the growing demands of Automotive, AI, Mobile PMIC, and Data Center power delivery.





Tower’s industry-leading 0.18μm (200mm) and 65nm (300mm) Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) platforms drive innovation across a broad range of applications, including driver ICs, battery management, portable power solutions, PC power control, and high-voltage gate drivers. With its recently announced 3.3V gate oxide technology offering 3.3V and 5V-based solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of design enablement tools, Tower continues to set new benchmarks in power efficiency, enabling next-generation solutions for a variety of high-demand sectors.







Tower Semiconductor's BCD Technology Foundry Offerings: From Automotive to Datacenter Power







By Dr. Mete Erturk, Sr. Director, Power Management Marketing





Date: March 19, 2025





Time: 12:45 PM – 1:15 PM





Location: A312





For more information on Tower's Power Management solutions,



visit here



About Tower Semiconductor







Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy with STMicroelectronics as well as has access to a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel’s New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit:



www.towersemi.com



Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. A complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this press release or which may otherwise affect Tower’s business is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Tower’s most recent filings on Forms 20-F, F-3, F-4 and 6-K, as were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Israel Securities Authority. Tower does not intend to update, and expressly disclaim any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.





Tower Semiconductor Company Contact:



Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 |



oritsha@towersemi.com









Investor Relations Contact:



Liat Avraham | +972-4-6506154 |



liatavra@towersemi.com









The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.