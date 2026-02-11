Tower Semiconductor Sees Q1 Revenues In Line With Estimates; Stock Up 4% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) said it expects revenues for the first quarter to be $412 million, with an upward or downward range of 5 percent, reflecting revenue growth 15 percent year-over-year.

On average, four analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $408.38 million for the quarter.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, TSEM is trading on the Nasdaq at $142.03, up $5.46 or 4.00 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.