Tower Semiconductor and pSemi Present Nominated White Paper on Next-Generation RF Switch Technology at IMS 2025

Tower Semiconductor and pSemi present a nominated white paper on advanced RF switch technology at IMS 2025.

Tower Semiconductor announced its participation in the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2025, where it will showcase its advanced RF technology and present a jointly developed white paper with pSemi, which has been nominated for the Best Industry Paper Award. Titled “A Low-Loss, Wideband, 0–110 GHz SPDT Using PCM RF Switches with Integrated CMOS Drivers,” the paper details a new RF switch showcasing ultra-wideband performance from DC to 110 GHz, along with low insertion loss and superior power handling capabilities. This innovation is aimed at enhancing applications in 5G, future 6G, and millimeter-wave technology. The presentation will occur on June 19, 2025, and attendees are encouraged to visit Tower's booth for further discussions.

Potential Positives

Participation in the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2025 emphasizes Tower Semiconductor's leadership in the advanced RF technology sector.

The joint white paper with pSemi, nominated for the Best Industry Paper Award, showcases innovative research and development in RF switch technology.

The introduction of a record-breaking wideband SPDT switch highlights Tower’s cutting-edge capabilities and positions the company favorably against competitors in the RF technology market.

Advancements presented in the paper enable enhanced applications for future technologies such as 5G, 6G, and millimeter-wave communications, indicating strong growth potential in high-demand markets.

Potential Negatives

Participation in the International Microwave Symposium may highlight Tower Semiconductor's advancements, but it also places the company in a competitive environment, increasing scrutiny from peers and industry experts.

The inclusion of a forward-looking statement disclaimer suggests a level of uncertainty in the company's projections, which could raise concerns among investors regarding future performance.

There is a lack of specific details on how the new technology directly translates to commercial success or address existing market challenges, leaving potential investors questioning the practical implications of the presented advancements.

FAQ

What is the main topic of the joint white paper presented by Tower Semiconductor and pSemi?

The paper discusses next-generation RF switch technology, specifically a low-loss, wideband SPDT switch using PCM RF switches.

When and where will Tower Semiconductor present at the International Microwave Symposium 2025?

Tower will present on June 19, 2025, at 8:20 AM in San Francisco, California.

What are the key features of the SPDT switch discussed in the white paper?

The switch features ultra-wideband performance from DC to 110 GHz, integrated CMOS drivers, and improved linearity performance.

How does this technology benefit the implementation for end users?

This technology simplifies implementation and enables advanced circuits for applications like 5G, future 6G, and SatCom.

Where can I find more information about Tower Semiconductor's RF platform?

Additional information about the RF platform can be found on Tower Semiconductor's official website.

Presenting a joint white paper with pSemi nominated for Best Industry Paper Award highlighting next-generation RF switch technology











MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, June 3, 2025



– Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced its participation in the upcoming International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2025, taking place June 16–21 in San Francisco, California, highlighting its advanced RF & HPA technology platform and latest advancements in RF switch technology. As part of the event’s technical program, Tower will present a jointly developed white paper with pSemi, titled “A Low-Loss, Wideband, 0–110 GHz SPDT Using PCM RF Switches with Integrated CMOS Drivers” nominated for the Best Industry Paper Award at IMS2025.





This paper highlights a record-breaking wideband single-pole, double-throw (SPDT) switch utilizing Tower Semiconductor’s monolithically integrated PCM RF switches in an RFSOI CMOS process. The key features include ultra-wideband performance (true DC to 110 GHz with less than 2 dB of insertion loss), digital control using integrated CMOS drivers with MIPI RFFE interface (available in the PDK), 30 dBm measured power handling, and 15-20 dB better linearity performance than RFSOI CMOS SPDTs currently available. This combination of ultra low-loss wideband performance, power handling, and full CMOS/digital integration simplifies implementation for end users and enables advanced circuits for 5G, future 6G, SatCom, beamforming, and millimeter-wave applications.







Presentation schedule:









A Low-Loss, Wideband, 0-110 GHz SPDT Using PCM RF Switches with Integrated CMOS Drivers







By Dr. Nabil El-Hinnawy, Principal R&D Engineer, Tower Semiconductor





As part of the



Th1B session: Innovative RF Switches, Varactor and Modulator Technologies



(



full program details available here



).







Date & Time:



June 19, 2025



at



8:20AM







Location:



205





To meet with Tower’s engineering team during the conference, visit the



Company’s booth #655.







For additional details on IMS 2025, please visit the



event webpage here



.





For additional information about the Company’s RF platform offering, visit



here.









About Tower Semiconductor







Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy with STMicroelectronics as well as has access to a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel’s New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit:



www.towersemi.com



.







Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may vary from those projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. A complete discussion of risks and uncertainties that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements included in this press release or which may otherwise affect Tower’s business is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Tower’s most recent filings on Forms 20-F, F-3, F-4 and 6-K, as were filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Israel Securities Authority. Tower does not intend to update, and expressly disclaim any obligation to update, the information contained in this release.





Tower Semiconductor Company Contact:



Orit Shahar | +972-74-7377440 |



oritsha@towersemi.com









Investor Relations Contact:



Liat Avraham | +972-4-6506154 |



liatavra@towersemi.com









