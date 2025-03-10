Tower Semiconductor and Innolight Collaborate on Breakthrough Silicon Photonics Technology to Enhance Optical Module Production for AI and Data Centers

Tower Semiconductor and Innolight announce technology reducing laser needs for optical module production, enhancing efficiency for AI data centers.

Tower Semiconductor and Innolight have announced an expanded collaboration focused on high-volume production of optical modules utilizing Tower's new Silicon Photonics (SiPho) technology. This innovative platform reduces the number of lasers required per module by half, simplifying design and improving cost-efficiency for AI and data center applications. With the growing demand for high-speed optical connectivity, this partnership aims to deliver advanced solutions for current and future optical module requirements. The technology enhances scalability, performance, and supply chain resilience, underscoring both companies' commitment to providing cost-effective, high-performance optical solutions for the evolving needs of AI-driven data centers.

Collaboration with Innolight to utilize new Silicon Photonics platform enhances product offerings in high-speed optical connectivity for AI-driven data centers.

New technology reduces the number of lasers required per module by half, simplifying design and improving cost efficiency for customers.

Strengthening their partnership demonstrates commitment to innovation and the ability to address evolving market demands effectively.

Investment in capacity expansion and technology development reinforces Tower Semiconductor's leadership position in the analog semiconductor market.

The reliance on the partnership with Innolight raises concerns about the company's ability to independently innovate and meet future market demands, making it vulnerable to any potential issues in the collaboration.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" and associated risks suggests a lack of certainty about the successful implementation and market acceptance of the new technology.

What is the significance of the new Silicon Photonics platform?

The new Silicon Photonics platform reduces external optical components by half, enhancing efficiency in optical module production for AI and data centers.

How does this technology benefit data center applications?

This technology provides cost-effective, high-performance optical modules that meet the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity in AI-driven data centers.

What are the expected performance improvements from this collaboration?

The collaboration aims to deliver superior performance for optical modules supporting 100Gbps to 400Gbps per lane in high-volume production.

How does this partnership strengthen Tower Semiconductor's market position?

This partnership reinforces Tower's leadership by focusing on innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of AI and data center markets.

Where can I find more information about Tower Semiconductor and Innolight?

More information can be found on their websites: Tower Semiconductor at www.towersemi.com and Innolight at www.innolight.com.

New Technology Halves Laser Requirements for Streamlined, High-Volume Optical Module Production to Meet Growing AI And Data Centers Market Demands











MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, March 10, 2025



– Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, and Innolight, a global leader in high-speed optical transceivers, today announced their expanded collaboration utilizing Tower’s newest Silicon Photonics (SiPho) platform, now in production and ramping to high volume. This breakthrough technology dramatically reduces the number of external optical components, cutting the number of lasers required per module by half, simplifying optical module design and enhancing cost and supply chain efficiency for AI and data center applications.





With increasing demand for high-speed optical connectivity in AI-driven data centers, Innolight and Tower Semiconductor are strengthening their long-standing partnership to deliver cost-efficient, high-performance solutions that address the needs of 100Gbps per lane (400G/800G), 200Gbps per lane (1.6T) today and 400Gbps per lane (3.2T) optical modules in the future. Leveraging Tower’s new SiPho platform, the solution significantly boosts scalability, performance, and cost-effectiveness for AI-driven data centers and cloud infrastructure.





"Innolight has been leading the high-speed optical module market, and our collaboration with Tower enables us to pioneer new Silicon Photonics solutions for AI and data center applications," said



Dr. Sheng Liu, CEO of Innolight



. "Utilizing Tower’s new SiPho platform, we deliver superior performance, cost, and supply chain resilience for our hyperscale customers. Our partnership with Tower continues to yield best in class offerings."





The next-generation SiPho platform offers industry-leading edge coupling efficiency and higher-performance modulators. These innovations enable the elimination of half of the external lasers per module. Thus, the platform not only reduces cost and complexity but also improves system reliability and supply chain robustness.





"We are honored to deepen our collaboration with Innolight demonstrating the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to delivering innovative and customized Silicon Photonics solutions," said



Russell Ellwanger, CEO Tower Semiconductor



. “Our continued investment in SiPho technology development and capacity expansion reinforces our leadership and enables our customers to lead in delivering high-performance solutions that meet the evolving needs of AI and data center markets.”





For additional information on Tower’s Silicon Photonics technology platform, please visit





here





.





For additional information on Innolight, please visit the company’s website:



www.innolight.com.









About Tower Semiconductor







Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns one operating facility in Israel (200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy with STMicroelectronics as well as has access to a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel’s New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit:



www.towersemi.com



.









About InnoLight







InnoLight is a world leader in providing a wide range of high-speed optical solutions for optical communication networking, especially for AI and Data Center applications, with global footprints in California, Singapore, Thailand, and Taiwan. For more information, please visit



www.innolight.com.













###













