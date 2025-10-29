Tower (CHIA:TWR) Price Target Increased by 12.72% to 1.80

The average one-year price target for Tower (CHIA:TWR) has been revised to $1.80 / share. This is an increase of 12.72% from the prior estimate of $1.59 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.55 to a high of $1.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.56% from the latest reported closing price of $1.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tower. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWR is 0.13%, an increase of 13.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 3,846K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 912K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,173K shares , representing a decrease of 28.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWR by 4.58% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 879K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares , representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWR by 36.92% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 343K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing an increase of 29.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWR by 66.23% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 324K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 279K shares , representing an increase of 14.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWR by 23.34% over the last quarter.

CNZLX - Commonwealth Australia holds 320K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

