Tourmaline Oil Posts Q4 Loss

(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $655.0 million or $1.69 per share, compared to a net income of $407.4 million or $1.09 per share last year.

Total revenue from commodity sales and realized gains were $1.715 billion, compared to $1.623 billion last year.

The company reported a record fourth-quarter average production of 659,204 boepd, within the previous guidance range of 655,000 - 665,000 boepd. For the first quarter, the company expects average production of 660,000 - 670,000 boepd, after taking into account the sale of the PRH assets which closed on February 2, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.