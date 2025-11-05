Tourmaline Oil Corp. Q3 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU.TO) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$190.41 million, or C$0.49 per share. This compares with C$355.19 million, or C$1.00 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to C$1.478 billion from C$1.382 billion last year.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$190.41 Mln. vs. C$355.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.49 vs. C$1.00 last year. -Revenue: C$1.478 Bln vs. C$1.382 Bln last year.

