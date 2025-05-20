BioTech
TRML

Tourmaline Bio Reports Positive Topline Data From Phase 2 TRANQUILITY Study

May 20, 2025 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (TRML), Tuesday reported positive topline results from its Phase 2 TRANQUILITY study evaluating pacibekitug in patients with elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

In the study, participants were randomized to receive pacibekitug 25 mg quarterly, 50 mg quarterly, or 15 mg monthly, or placebo, for a period of 6 months. Participants are then followed for an additional 6 months. Topline data from the study showed rapid, deep, and durable reductions in hs-CRP through Day 90. Patients who received pacibekitug 50 mg quarterly achieved more than 85% reductions in hs-CRP from baseline.

"Given the strength of the data, we look forward to accelerating development of pacibekitug within atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and abdominal aortic aneurysm. We anticipate sharing additional data from the TRANQUILITY trial at an upcoming medical conference," said Sandeep Kulkarni, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tourmaline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRML

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.