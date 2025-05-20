Tourmaline Bio Reports Positive Topline Data From Phase 2 TRANQUILITY Study

(RTTNews) - Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (TRML), Tuesday reported positive topline results from its Phase 2 TRANQUILITY study evaluating pacibekitug in patients with elevated high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP), and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

In the study, participants were randomized to receive pacibekitug 25 mg quarterly, 50 mg quarterly, or 15 mg monthly, or placebo, for a period of 6 months. Participants are then followed for an additional 6 months. Topline data from the study showed rapid, deep, and durable reductions in hs-CRP through Day 90. Patients who received pacibekitug 50 mg quarterly achieved more than 85% reductions in hs-CRP from baseline.

"Given the strength of the data, we look forward to accelerating development of pacibekitug within atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and abdominal aortic aneurysm. We anticipate sharing additional data from the TRANQUILITY trial at an upcoming medical conference," said Sandeep Kulkarni, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tourmaline.

