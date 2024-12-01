News & Insights

Touch Ventures Invests in Tixel’s Global Expansion

December 01, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Touch Ventures Ltd. (AU:TVL) has released an update.

Touch Ventures Ltd. has invested $4.5 million in Tixel Pty Ltd., leading a Series B funding round to support Tixel’s expansion in the UK and US markets. Tixel, a Melbourne-based live entertainment ticket resale platform, is known for its secure and efficient service, counting top events and venues among its clients. The investment aims to accelerate Tixel’s growth in the global ticket resale market, as it continues to innovate with a tech-led, fan-first approach.

