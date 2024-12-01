Touch Ventures Invests in Tixel’s Global Expansion

Touch Ventures Ltd. (AU:TVL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Touch Ventures Ltd. has invested $4.5 million in Tixel Pty Ltd., leading a Series B funding round to support Tixel’s expansion in the UK and US markets. Tixel, a Melbourne-based live entertainment ticket resale platform, is known for its secure and efficient service, counting top events and venues among its clients. The investment aims to accelerate Tixel’s growth in the global ticket resale market, as it continues to innovate with a tech-led, fan-first approach.

For further insights into AU:TVL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.