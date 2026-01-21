TOU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSX: TOU.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.55, changing hands as high as $62.20 per share. Tourmaline Oil Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TOU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TOU's low point in its 52 week range is $55.40 per share, with $70.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.80.

